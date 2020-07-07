Trip over the '90s

Does cable TV, Cartoon Network, audio cassette tapes and neon-themed music videos evoke a sense of nostalgia? Does the taste of Phantom cigarettes and Rola Cola, the title track of Captain Vyom, Hollywood classic Forrest Gump, and bops from the then reigning queen of pop, Britney Spears, make you squeal in delight? Hop onto a time machine and travel back to the '90s. The 13th weekly edition of the Back to the '90s Quiz by Team#9 Productions will test your knowledge on Bollywood, Hollywood, politics, sports and popular culture from the decade. If you think you're the ultimate '90s kid, take this quiz.

On July 12, at 3.45 pm

Log on to insider.in

Cost Rs 99 onwards

