'Triple century' for referee Chris Broad

Jeff Crowe of New Zealand is third on the list with 270 ODIs, while former India pacer Javagal Srinath has officiated in 212 ODIs

Chris Broad

Chris Broad on Saturday became only the second member of the ICC Elite Panel of Match Referees to reach 300 ODIs when he walked out for the toss in the third match between India and the West Indies here.

Even though Broad made his ODI debut as an official in Auckland in 2004, 11 years after Ranjan Madugalle refereed in his opening match in Karachi, the Englishman now trails the Sri Lankan by only 36 ODIs. Jeff Crowe of New Zealand is third on the list with 270 ODIs, while former India pacer Javagal Srinath has officiated in 212 ODIs.

