Triple Talaq Bill to be tabled in Rajya Sabha next week

The much anticipated Triple Talaq Bill will be tabled in Rajya Sabha next week. The bill making triple talaq illegal with up to three years in jail for the husband, has taken another step with the Lok Sabha passing it.

The bill was passed with most of the leading parties in the Opposition, including the Congress party, voting in favour of it, but with caveats. It was passed after the House rejected a string of amendments moved by various Opposition members. The Centre on Thursday termed the decision as ‘historic’ and asserted confidence that it would be passed in Rajya Sabha as well.

The Congress party extended its support for the Triple Talaq bill tabled by the ruling National Democratic Alliance (NDA) Government in the Lok Sabha, adding that there were certain lacunae in it that needed to be rectified before bringing it into force. However, All India Majlis-e-Ittehadul Muslimeen (AIMIM) chief Asaduddin Owaisi said that the Triple Talaq bill violated the fundamental rights of Muslims.

He also alleged that the Centre gave an advantage to the offenders and was not helping the situation. All the amendments moved by Asaduddin Owaisi, Biju Janata Dal’s (BJD) Bhartruhari Mahtab, the Congress party’s Sushmita Dev and the Communist Party of India’s (Marxist) A Sampath were negated in the Lower House of the Parliament. The bill will now be introduced in the Rajya Sabha for passage before it is forwarded to the President for signing it into a law.