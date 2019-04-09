Tripling Season 2 Web Review: This road trip goes off-track

television

TVF Tripling Season 2 comes with a lot of expectations. It won't be wrong to say that the narrative lets you down in places, but the highs are plenty.

Cast: Sumeet Vyas, Maanvi Gagroo, Amol Parashar

Unless your siblings belong to Sooraj Barjatya films, travelling with them can't be all fun-and-games, and that's what makes this squabbling trio so relatable. TVF Tripling 2 comes with a lot of expectations. It won't be wrong to say that the narrative lets you down in places, but the highs are plenty.

The lives of the Sharmas have changed dramatically since their last meeting. Chandan (Sumeet Vyas) has become a bestselling author after penning a book based on their first road trip. While Chitvan (Amol Parashar) may no longer sport green hair, he is crazy all the same and has found love in single mother, Sheetal Gujral (Kubbra Sait). Chanchal (Maanvi Gagroo) has taken the political baton from husband Pranav (Kunaal Roy Kapoor), after rumours of him being impotent spread like wildfire. With Pranav going missing, the three set out in search of him.

And thus begins their journey, with each episode offering new characters to add tadka to the story. Gajrao Rao is splendid as a forgotten royal living in a dilapidated palace who gets through by selling carpets. Rajit Kapoor, with his Byomkesh Bakshi act, makes us wonder why we don't see him enough on screen.

While Vyas and Gagroo are commendable, Parashar does justice as his character progresses from being the don't-give-a-damn youngster to a responsible father figure to Sheetal's son. The show falters in its weak writing. Instead of being a means of self-discovery, the trip appears to be a forced element. Watch it for the laughs, but keep your expectations in check.

