Trishala Dutt remembers late boyfriend on his birthday; shares an emotional post

Trishala Dutt, daughter of Sanjay Dutt is coping up with the loss of her Italian boyfriend. The star kid, who is a psychotherapist often remembers him with utmost love and affection. On the occasion of his birthday on October 8, she penned an emotional post for the departed soul.

Trishala shared a picture with her boyfriend from the archives, where she is seen hugging him. The note shared by her on Instagram account reads: "not a day, not a second, not a moment goes by where I don’t think about you. Happy Birthday. I love you. Rest In Paradise. Love, Bella Mia [sic]"

Ever since his demise, Trishala has turned off her comments section.

While informing the news of his sudden demise on social media, Trishala had shared a photo of him with a note that read: "You will live in me for eternity. I love you and I will miss you. Until we meet again. Forever yours, your Bella Mia. RIP October 7, 1986 -- July 2, 2019. I love you more than yesterday but not as much as tomorrow."

Trishala Dutt has several photos posted with him with lengthy notes describing her feelings for him. The latest post just has a happy picture of the two with no captions. In another post, she shared their picture and wrote how much she loves and misses him.

The 31-year-old star kid is Sanjay Dutt's daughter from his now-deceased wife, Richa Sharma. Trishala has done majors in criminal justice, has specialised in forensic science, and harbours no Bollywood aspirations.

Catch up on all the latest entertainment news and gossip here. Also download the new mid-day Android and iOS apps to get latest updates