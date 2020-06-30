Search

Tristan Thompson thanks ex-girlfriend Khloe Kardashian for helping him grow

Updated: Jun 30, 2020, 09:50 IST | mid-day online correspondent | Mumbai

Tristan, 29, shared a picture of him with Khloe and their daughter True

Tristan Thompson with partner Khloe Kardashian with daughter
Tristan Thompson with partner Khloe Kardashian with daughter

Canadian basketball star Tristan Thompson has heaped praise on his former model partner Khloe Kardashian for helping him become a better person.

The NBA star penned a sweet message for Khloe on her 36th birthday (Saturday). Tristan, 29, shared a picture of him with Khloe and their daughter True, two, and wrote: "I'm wise enough now to know, you came into my life to show me just what it means to be an incredible person. I appreciate how I am able to learn from and grow because of you. I thank God for the beautiful and loving woman you are to everyone, especially our daughter True. You deserve the world Koko! True and I love you mama. Happy Birthday @khloekardashian (sic)"

Khloe too commented on the post. "Awww this is sweet!! Thank you TT," she wrote. Meanwhile, Khloe Kardashian also shared details of her birthday party with a series of photos on Instagram.

The couple had split in 2019, but spent the Coronavirus-caused lockdown together at their Los Angeles home.

Catch up on all the latest sports news and updates here. Also download the new mid-day Android and iOS apps to get latest updates.

Mid-Day is now on Telegram. Click here to join our channel (@middayinfomedialtd) and stay updated with the latest news

Sign up for all the latest news, top galleries and trending videos from Mid-day.com

Subscribe
This website uses cookie or similar technologies, to enhance your browsing experience and provide personalised recommendations. By continuing to use our website, you agree to our Privacy Policy and Cookie Policy. OK