Tristan Thompson thanks ex-girlfriend Khloe Kardashian for helping him grow

Canadian basketball star Tristan Thompson has heaped praise on his former model partner Khloe Kardashian for helping him become a better person.

The NBA star penned a sweet message for Khloe on her 36th birthday (Saturday). Tristan, 29, shared a picture of him with Khloe and their daughter True, two, and wrote: "I'm wise enough now to know, you came into my life to show me just what it means to be an incredible person. I appreciate how I am able to learn from and grow because of you. I thank God for the beautiful and loving woman you are to everyone, especially our daughter True. You deserve the world Koko! True and I love you mama. Happy Birthday @khloekardashian (sic)"

Khloe too commented on the post. "Awww this is sweet!! Thank you TT," she wrote. Meanwhile, Khloe Kardashian also shared details of her birthday party with a series of photos on Instagram.

The couple had split in 2019, but spent the Coronavirus-caused lockdown together at their Los Angeles home.

