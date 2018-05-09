Trouble at IIT-B: Another year, another fee-hike agitation?

The new fee structure, set to be enforced from the next academic year, has irked students, who "feel cheated", as there was no discussion held with the students' body



After the major anti-fee-hike agitation by IIT-B students last year, a similar controversy has now been kicked up over hike in mess fees at the campus - from Rs 20,000 per semester for undergraduate (UG) as well as postgraduate (PG) students, it has been hiked to Rs 22,000 for UG and Rs 27,000 for PG candidates.

The new fee structure, set to be enforced from the next academic year, has irked students, who "feel cheated", as there was no discussion held with the students' body. It was decided during last year's negotiations that all fee-related decisions would be finalised only after discussions with students.

Students' disappointment came to light after the Ambedkar Phule Periyar Study Circle (APPSC), a students' collective at the institute, published a statement against the fee hike. The collective has also raised questions on some new hostel regulations.

"Besides increasing the mess advance, many other mess rules are being changed in different hostels," reads the post by APPSC. "There is growing resentment among students over not being consulted by the administration before taking the decision. There had not been any heads-up from the student bodies either regarding these changes," said an APPSC member. IIT-B PRO Falguni Pathak was unavailable for comment.

