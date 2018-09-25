Search

Truck turns turtle on Mumbai-Pune Expressway, blocks three lanes

Sep 25, 2018, 07:32 IST | Chaitraly Deshmukh

Traffic on all the three lanes near the Khandala exit got affected. As it was raining heavily, the driver lost control of the truck and it turned turtle.

Around 4.30 pm on Monday a container truck met with an accident near the Khandala exit on the Mumbai-Pune Expressway, blocking all the three lanes leading to Mumbai. The highway police had to rush to the spot and divert traffic via the old Mumbai-Pune highway.

Confirming the development, Superintendent of Highway, Amol Tambe, said, "The container truck bearing number MH-46-F 5350 was heading to Mumbai when the accident took place. Traffic on all the three lanes near the Khandala exit got affected. As it was raining heavily, the driver lost control of the truck and it turned turtle."

He further said, "Highway police officers immediately rushed to the spot to bring the situation under control. Traffic was diverted to the old Mumbai-Pune highway via the Lonavla exit and back to the e-way through Khandala town. It will take some time to normalise the traffic flow on the Expressway."

