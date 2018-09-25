Truck turns turtle on Mumbai-Pune Expressway, blocks three lanes

national

Traffic on all the three lanes near the Khandala exit got affected. As it was raining heavily, the driver lost control of the truck and it turned turtle.

Police said the driver lost control of the vehicle as it was raining heavily

Around 4.30 pm on Monday a container truck met with an accident near the Khandala exit on the Mumbai-Pune Expressway, blocking all the three lanes leading to Mumbai. The highway police had to rush to the spot and divert traffic via the old Mumbai-Pune highway.

Confirming the development, Superintendent of Highway, Amol Tambe, said, "The container truck bearing number MH-46-F 5350 was heading to Mumbai when the accident took place. Traffic on all the three lanes near the Khandala exit got affected. As it was raining heavily, the driver lost control of the truck and it turned turtle."

He further said, "Highway police officers immediately rushed to the spot to bring the situation under control. Traffic was diverted to the old Mumbai-Pune highway via the Lonavla exit and back to the e-way through Khandala town. It will take some time to normalise the traffic flow on the Expressway."

Also Read: State wants to make Mumbai-Pune Expressway zero fatality zone

Catch up on all the latest Crime, National, International and Hatke news here. Also download the new mid-day Android and iOS apps to get latest updates