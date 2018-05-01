Trying to get some fresh air, passenger opens plane's emergency door

According to several media reports, the 25-year-old man, namely Chen told the police that he really wasn't aware that the handle was part of the emergency exit door

Beijing: In a bizarre move, a Chinese passenger opened the emergency exit of a plane which was about to take off. The passenger who was feeling too hot and stifled decided to open a window but to his surprise the entire 'wall' collapsed and an emergency slide was deployed, reported the South China Morning Post.

According to several media reports, the 25-year-old man, namely Chen told the police that he really wasn't aware that the handle was part of the emergency exit door.

"Because it was so stuffy, so hot on the plane, I just pushed down on the window handle beside me. When the door fell out, I panicked," the defaulter claimed.

Chen has been reportedly detained for 15 days and is expecting a fine of ¥70,000 ($11,000 USD) to cover the airline¿s costs.

According to the report, last year a man who purported that he thought the emergency escape handle was a handrail was given 10 days' detention. A second passenger was given a similar sentence for opening an escape hatch while waiting to board a flight at Nanjing airport in China.

