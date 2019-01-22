TT star Manika Batra enjoys the snow in Europe

other-sports

India's star table tennis player Manika Batra tweeted this picture yesterday

Manika Batra

India's star table tennis player Manika Batra tweeted this picture yesterday, enjoying the snowfall in Budapest, Hungary, and wrote: "If you carry your childhood with you, you never become older. #Snowfall #Winters."

— Manika Batra (@manikabatra_TT) January 21, 2019

Manika Batra is an Indian table tennis player. As of January 2019, she is the top-ranked female table tennis player in India and ranked 51st in the world.

Manika Batra hails from Naraina Vihar in Delhi and began playing table tennis from the age of four. After winning a match in a state-level under-8 tournament, Batra decided to train under coach Sandeep Gupta who suggested her to switch to Hans Raj Model School where he ran his academy.

