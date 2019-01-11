Tulsi Kumar hails folk music

music

Tulsi Kumar has released a Garhwali folk song. She feels that folk music takes people back to the roots of Indian culture

Tulsi Kumar

Singer Tulsi Kumar has released a Garhwali folk song. She feels that folk music takes people back to the roots of Indian culture. The song, Ta chuma, has been sung by Tulsi and Jubin Nautiyal. It has been composed by Aditya Dev. Originally, it is a popular Garhwali song composed and penned by Narendra Singh Negi.

The new version is a part of T-Series' music series called Electro-Folk. The song features in the second episode of this series. "I feel extremely proud to be a part of this series. Folk music takes us back to the roots of our culture. With 'Ta chuma', which is a Garhwali folk song, I feel that there will be a strong connect which people will feel and they will get closer to folk music," Tulsi said in a statement.

"I feel that this is a great platform to showcase folk music and bring it back to the culture of India," she added.

Catch up on all the latest entertainment news and gossip here. Also download the new mid-day Android and iOS apps to get latest updates

This story has been sourced from a third party syndicated feed, agencies. Mid-day accepts no responsibility or liability for its dependability, trustworthiness, reliability and data of the text. Mid-day management/mid-day.com reserves the sole right to alter, delete or remove (without notice) the content in its absolute discretion for any reason whatsoever