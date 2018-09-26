Search

Tune in

Sep 26, 2018, 10:03 IST | The Guide Team

Samuel Berlie will once again entertain at mid-day's musical event

Tune in
Samuel Berlie

Let your Wednesday be a precursor to weekend shenanigans with mid-day's monthly musical event, helmed this time by Samuel Berlie.

On: Tonight, 9.30 pm
At: Toit Brewery, Lower Parel.
Call: 9324555223

Catch up on all the latest Crime, National, International and Hatke news here. Also download the new mid-day Android and iOS apps to get latest updates

Tags

mumbai guidethings to do in mumbailower parelmumbai newsmumbai

DISCLAIMER: mid-day and its affiliates shall have no liability for any views, thoughts and comments expressed on this article.

Inside Isha Ambani's engagement ceremony in Italy

Related News

This website uses cookie or similar technologies, to enhance your browsing experience and provide personalised recommendations. By continuing to use our website, you agree to our Privacy Policy and Cookie Policy. OK