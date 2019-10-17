Turkey cracks down on opponents of Syria operations

Istanbul: Turkish police have detained nearly 200 people over their social media posts against its military offensive in Syria since the operation began last week, state news agency Anadolu said on Wednesday. Of the 186 people held, 24 have been formally arrested, according to Anadolu.

So far, 78 were released and 40 were freed under judicial control, while legal proceedings were ongoing for the rest, it said. Among those detained for "terrorist propaganda" against the operation this week were the co-presidents of the pro-Kurdish Peoples' Democratic Party, Sezai Temelli and Pervin Buldan.

Turkey launched Operation Peace Spring against Kurdish militants in Syria a week ago. It is thought to have widespread support at home, but has been widely criticised by the international community, who relied on Kurdish forces to fight the Islamic State group.

'Can never declare ceasefire'

Turkey remained defiant against mounting international pressure to curb its military offensive, raising tensions with Washington. The fighting has triggered a flurry of diplomacy among major powers, with US President Donald Trump dispatching Pence along with his top diplomat Mike Pompeo to Turkey amid the greatest crisis in relations for decades between the NATO allies.

Trump has hit back at Erdogan, slapping sanctions on three cabinet officials and raising tariffs on Turkish steel. Pence said he would meet Erdogan on Thursday and 'voice the US' commitment to reach an immediate ceasefire and the conditions for a negotiated settlement. But Erdogan remained unfazed by the pressure, telling reporters: "They tell us 'to declare a ceasefire'. We can never declare a ceasefire." The operation has widespread support in Turkey, where decades of bloody insurgency by Kurdish militants has killed thousands of people.

Erdogan also firmly ruled out any negotiations with Kurdish militants, saying their only option was to lay down arms and retreat. "Our proposal is that right now, tonight, all the terrorists lay down their arms, their equipment and everything, destroy all their traps and get out of the safe zone that we have designated," he said.

US charges Turkish bank for Iran help

The US criminally charged a major Turkish bank with helping to evade sanctions against Iran. Halkbank on Wednesday denied any wrong-doing, saying the case was introduced to punish Turkey for its operation in Syria. US prosecutors say Halkbank was involved in a massive gold-for-oil scheme that allowed $20 billion of illegal Iranian money to be deposited with it from 2012 to 2016. Iran's government used the money to buy gold and high-ranking officials in Turkey's government received bribes paid from the proceeds of the scheme, they allege. Erdogan called the charges were an "illegal, ugly step", Anadolu reported.

