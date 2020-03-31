Turn over a new leaf

For gyaan on kids

Penguin Random House India and online parenting platform Momspresso have launched #OnceUponABookwithPenguin. Authors including Ruskin Bond, Paro Anand, Harshikaa Udasi, Neha Singh and Anushka Ravishankar will be live every day to tell children an interesting story from their books.

Log on to Momspresso's page on Facebook

For a litfest vibe

As part of its #ReadInstead campaign, Juggernaut Books in association with Scroll started a month-long online literature festival. The fest will include meet-your-author sessions, workshops, masterclasses, and more.

Log on to Juggernaut Books on YouTube

For all-round reads



Sadaf Hussain

Hachette India will bring on board authors to read their books, cook meals, or share exercises. Their line-up includes Lavanya Lakshminarayan, Sadaf Hussain, Sheela Nambiar and Sukanya Venkatraghavan. For the kids, look out for Roopa Pai, Anupam Arunachalam, Deepa Agarwal, and Cordis Paldano, among others, for question-answer rounds and tutorials.

Log on to Hachette India on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram

For the language buff

The National Book Trust of India is providing more than 100 titles for free download as part of its initiative of #StayHomeIndiaWithBooks. The collection includes titles in Hindi, English, Asamiya, Bangla, Gujarati, Malayalam, Odia, Marathi, Kokborok, Mizo, Bodo, Nepali, Tamil, Punjabi, Telugu, Kannada, Urdu and Sanskrit. It includes authors like Rabindranath Tagore and Premchand.

Log on to nbtindia.gov.in

For reader connect



Sunetra Choudhury

Publishing house Roli Books has started a #believeinbooks campaign through which writers like Vir Sanghvi and Sunetra Choudhury, journalist Maya Mirchandani, cricketing expert Alan Wilkins, among others, will be interacting with viewers about everything from stories for young readers to incredible sporting moments.

Log on to Roli Books on Instagram for the schedule

