Turn trash to treasure

Sign up

What do you do with that broken piece of pipe tucked away below the kitchen sink, or that decades-old metal fan you refused to give away? You can turn these, and any piece of scrap metal lying around the house, into art. A workshop by city-based community of innovators, Maker's Asylum, is organising a scrap metal art-making workshop in collaboration with Priyank Rangparia, whose company Befuse works on creating metal art for various organisations. Rangparia has also worked on installations at the Kala Ghoda Arts Festival, Harley Davidson and the state government of Telangana.

"We do a lot of these workshops across the year for people to attend and learn to make something new. Rangparia has been with us for a long time. He will tell you about the kinds of scrap metal you can work with, the compositions, how to do MIG welding, among other things. By the end of it, you can take home something unique," says Pranav Krishnan, head of strategy and partnerships, Maker's Asylum Mumbai.

On March 14 and 15

Time 11 am to 5 pm

At Maker's Asylum Mumbai, plot D6, Road Number 20, Marol MIDC

Log on to insider.in

Cost Rs 4,000

Catch up on all the latest Mumbai news, crime news, current affairs, and also a complete guide on Mumbai from food to things to do and events across the city here. Also download the new mid-day Android and iOS apps to get latest updates