Turned away by two clinics, Thane woman delivers in auto

A 26-year-old woman in labour was turned away from one hospital after another in Kalwa and was forced to deliver inside the autorickshaw that was ferrying them. The baby's father Janak Joshi, 25, then held the baby tight until the family reached Lakhmichand Fatichand Hospital in Thane, which finally admitted the woman and cut the umbilical cord.

Janak, a native of Nepal, works as watchman at Saurabh Towers in Thane's Kolbad Naka where he also lives with his wife and son in a small room allotted to him. His wife Geeta, 26, was due in April and Janak had been very worried about how to take her to hospital in the lockdown. He had then spoken to auto driver Mangesh Jadhav who lives in the same residential building, who agreed to ferry Geeta in case she went into labour. But the had no idea that Jadhav's rickshaw would be the place where the baby would finally be born.



Mangesh Jadhav who ferried Janak and Geeta Joshi from one hospital to another and in whose auto their baby was born

Janak said, "The civil hospital is just a kilometre away from where we live. So, we first went there to get Geeta admitted, but we were told that there are Covid-19 patients and so it would not be possible to admit her. From there we rushed to Shivaji Hospital in Kalwa where, too, we were denied admission and were told to take her to Lakhmichand Fatichand Hospital in Thane. We began our journey to Thane, but meanwhile, Geeta delivered the baby right on the Kopri Bridge inside the auto. Our son, too, was with us in the auto and was confused at first with not knowing what was happening. But, he was soon thrilled when he learnt he had a baby sister to play with."

Janak was overwhelmed and could not stop thanking Jadhav who took his family from one hospital to another and finally waited as Janak's wife delivered the baby in the rickshaw. "I held my daughter as she was delivered and held her tight until we reached the hospital in Thane where both were finally taken in and the umbilical cord was cut. Both are healthy now and we will be discharged soon," said Janak, adding that both mother and child are COVID-19-free.

"I was so tense about Geeta's delivery but Jadhav was so helpful in our time of need. We were also stopped at many checkposts which wasted a lot of our time."

