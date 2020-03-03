Tusshar Kapoor trolled over his tweets on 'fake one-sided news reports about India'

Yesterday, Tusshar Kapoor and Farah Khan Ali engaged in a war of words after the actor tweeted that he was "appalled at the fake one-sided news reports about India in international publications. Now one wonders whether stuff said about authoritarian regimes like North Korea was ever true (sic)."

The jewellery designer replied, "People dying in riots due to incitation is not fake news. Time to wake up and smell the coffee... ironically, politicians like Anurag Thakur from your favourite party are saying that people who started the carnage should be arrested. Are you saying no riots took place (sic)?"

Tushar, ironically politicians like Anurag Thakur from yr fav pol party who incited ppl are speaking of the riots in Delhi &saying that d pplwho started the carnage should be arrested. Is he lying about it also. Are u saying that NO one died? Are u saying no riots took place? https://t.co/I9BKxRn8K7 — Farah Khan (@FarahKhanAli) March 2, 2020

Tusshar Kapoor was also trolled for his comments. One Twitter user asked the actor, "What are these 'half truths'?" while another said, "46 killed, 300 injured hundreds of houses burnt down, Kapil Mishra Anurag Thakur still roaming free. Just half-truth" and yet another Twitter user wrote, "Mmm. Which are these half-truths in the global media about India (and North Korea)?"

