TV actress beats ex-lover to death after he attempts to rekindle their relationship

Chennai: A 42-year-old television actress was arrested in Chennai for allegedly bludgeoning her former boyfriend to death by hitting him on his head with a hammer after he expressed his desire to rekindle their relationship, said police. The actress, S Devi was arrested and sent to jail along with her husband B Sankar, her sister S Lakshmi, and brother-in-law Sawariyar (53), The Times of India reported.

Devi, who played small roles in television serials, was in a relationship with film technician M Ravi for eight years. According to the police, when Sankar and other family members learned about it two years ago, he asked her to sever ties with Ravi. She then started her tailoring business at a small scale in Koluthur where she stays with Sankar, a furniture shop owner, while continuing to work in television serials.

The incident happened on Sunday when Ravi traced Devi to Koluthur. He visited Lakshmi’s house, who stays in the same neighbourhood as Devi, at 1.30 am, asking her to help him rekindle his relationship with Devi. Lakshmi then called Devi on her phone and she rushed there with Sankar.

According to the police, an argument erupted between Devi and Ravi after which she attacked him with logs and hit on his head with a hammer. After Ravi collapsed on to the ground, Devi went to Rajamangalam police station and confessed to committing the crime.

A team of police officers went to Lakshmi’s house and took Ravi to Kilpauk Medical College where he was declared dead on arrival. After the murder case was registered and Devi was arrested, the police learned in further investigations of Sankar, Lakshmi and Sawariyar’s involvement in the killing, leading to their arrest.

