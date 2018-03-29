TV actress Devoleena Bhattacharjee's bank account hacked

Saath Nibhaana Saathiya actor Devoleena Bhattacharjee's bank account got hacked yesterday



Saath Nibhaana Saathiya actor Devoleena Bhattacharjee's bank account got hacked yesterday. She was surprised when she received a notification about Rs 16,000 being debited from her account. The actor is trying to find out who is behind the theft.

Devoleena Bhattacharjee, in a statement to TOI said that, "I realized today early morning when I got a message from the bank stating that Rs. 16 thousand had been withdrawn. I was confused and lost. I didn't know what to do and how to react initially. But then I immediately informed my mother and the bank manager. The amount from my account was withdrawn at around 1 am IST. I will be visiting the bank now, and later on will talk to my lawyer and will decide what to do to resolve the case."

The Saath Nibhana Saathiya actress further added, "I am really irritated at this point of time. We earn the money after so much of hard work. I just don't understand how people can steal it so easily. The Government asks us to go cashless but even now with cash in the bank, things are not safe. The hackers are educated and they are simply misusing their talent. I really hope they understand and start using their knowledge for some better cause."

