TV actress Ketaki Chitale: I was kicked out of show for having epilepsy

Ketaki Chitale alleges she was fired from Laxmi Sadaiv Mangalam because of epilepsy; producers deny charge, say lack of TRP forced them to replace her

Ketaki Chitole. Picture Courtesy: Instagram/ketaki.chitale

Ketaki Chitale, a Marathi television actress, last seen in the show, Laxmi Sadaiv Mangalam, aired on Colors Marathi, alleged that the producers of the show, Sangeeta Sarang and Rakesh Sarang fired her because she suffers from epilepsy, a neurological disorder.

Ketaki essayed the character of an antagonist, Aboli in Laxmi Sadaiv Mangalam. In an exclusive conversation with mid-day.com, Ketaki says that she was over-worked and not provided enough rest by the makers, despite knowing her health condition. "I need to sleep for twelve hours every day. So, I need an hour or an hour and a half's sleep time during the shift. I wasn't given enough rest," said Ketaki.

So what was the reason she was dropped from the show? The actress said, "I wasn't given any reason at all but it is humane to connect the dots. The very first time we had friction or a conflict of interest was when I complained to them regarding the lack of rest I was given on the sets. That was the first time when we had a difference of opinion. The second time happened when for three consecutive days I was experiencing seizures, which isn't healthy. And, I don't get just one seizure, I get tonic-clonic seizures in clusters. Obviously, I was mentally and physically weak due to the convulsions and it was stressful because of sleep deprivation."

When asked Ketaki if she contacted the producer, she said, "I called up our producer, Sangeeta Sarang to sort out the issue and talk to her regarding the environment on the sets and how it is affecting my health. I was told by her, 'Tu he kaam kaa ghetlas ani kaa kartes?' (Why did you take up this job and why do you work if you have epilepsy?)"

Ketaki says that she was informed about her exit from the show through a WhatsApp message that read: 'Production has replaced you.'

However, when we contacted producer Rakesh Sarang, he said there was no truth to this story and they had to replace her since the show wasn't getting good TRP. Quashing allegations by Ketaki, Sarang said, "The whole channel, everybody in the media is working for the audience. If you introduce some character, you check 3 to 4 weeks later if it is doing any good for the TRP. The channel, creative and everybody takes the research in mind to find out whether people are liking that character. We weren't getting a good response for the character (Ketaki's character). So, we had to change. You cannot suffer because finally whatever is going on, is for the TRP of the show. The entire industry understands whether you are working or not working, you (Ketaki) did not work and you are giving your health condition (epilepsy) as its reason, which is not good. You are announcing to the whole world about your problem?"

The Creative Head informed Ketaki Chitale about her character's replacement in the show and blamed her arrogant behaviour towards the assistant directors and saying that "she sleeps a lot on the sets", said Ketaki in interaction with us.

Taking about her medical condition, the producer added, "According to me, if she has a problem then she should take rest. I think it's not right to put your life at risk and work in the television industry. She should work somewhere, which will benefit her. Now, she has a chance to take rest, take doctor's advice and get treated properly."

