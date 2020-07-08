TV couple Maninee De and Mihir Misra call it quits after 16 years of marriage

Maninee De, known for her roles in TV shows like Jassi Jaissi Koi Nahin and C.I.D., and Mihir Misra, known for his roles in Sanjivani and Ishq Mein Marjawan, have apparently decided to part ways after 16 years of marriage. The TV couple had got married in 2004, but have now separated.

Recently, in an interview with Bombay Times, Maninee confirmed the news saying, "Marriage, like any other relationship, has its highs and lows. Yes, it's true that Mihir and I have been living separately for six months. The reasons for our separation are too personal to be divulged. Also, I respect the sacredness and sanctity of our relationship. We gave it our best, but the outcome isn't in our hands."

Saying as how certain people had given their marriage three weeks, but it lasted 16 years, Maninee said, "It means that we had a lot of love, care and compassion for each other. However, relationships and people evolve with time. In our case, we evolved at different paces and our paths diverged."

Maninee added, "I wish Mihir all the very best. It's been 16 wonderful years with him. I would request the media to respect our privacy and let us heal with grace."

When asked whether the couple was planning to get divorced, the actress said, "I don't know and can't say anything about it at this point. We haven't spoken about it."

Maninee De and Mihir Misra were both last seen in the TV series Laal Ishq.

