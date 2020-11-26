TV heartthrob Shaheer Sheikh is engaged to Ruchikaa Kapoor; see picture

Just a month after making his relationship Insta official, Yeh Rishtey Hain Pyaar Ke actor Shaheer Sheikh shared the news of his engagement to long-time girlfriend Ruchikaa Kapoor. The actor shared the news on social media by posting her picture in which she is seen flaunting a ring.

Ruchikaa, who is a creative producer at Balaji, is seen laughing ear to ear in this picture, as she flaunts her engagement ring. Take a look:

In 2018, Shaheer Sheikh had set tongues wagging when he was spotted on the set of Judgementall Hai Kya, which had Ruchikaa Kapoor as a creative producer. Two years on, Sheikh put rumours to rest, with this quirky post with his ladylove.

Speaking about his professional journey, Shaheer Sheikh made his television debut in Kya Mast Hai Life, where he played Veer Mehra in 2009. Later, he signed Swastik Productions' Mahabharat, where he played the character of Arjuna in the series which ended in August 2014. The actor received rave reviews for his role. His long-running show Yeh Rishte Hain Pyaar Ke recently wrapped up. Talking about the show and his character, the actor said, "Yeh Rishtey Hain Pyaar Ke has been a very good experience so far and as they say all good things come to an end. Off late, these days have been an emotional roller-coaster ride for me as I am very much attached to my on-screen character 'Abir'."

He added, "I will miss essaying the role and also miss hanging out with my team on a daily basis. The cast have turned into my family and I wish each one of them the best. I am thankful to Star Plus, Rajan Shahi Sir, and especially our audience for loving us so much. I will cherish all these moments for life."

On the other hand, Ruchikaa Kapoor was appointed as the Marketing Head for Balaji Motion Pictures in 2014. She headed the marketing campaigns of films such as Lipstick Under My Burkha, Veere Di Wedding, Half Girlfriend, and Ek Villain.

