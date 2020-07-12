TV series you didn't realise were based on comics!

In Hollywood, there are a lot of comic book adaptations, more that you'd have guessed or realized. The comics industry has been a big hit. Many of the biggest franchises in Hollywood right now are based on comic books. This medium which began as comic strips in newspaper dailies in England and America since the early 1800s, has clearly come a very long way. Here are 5 TV shows you probably didn't know were based on comics.

Riverdale

The popular teen drama is actually based on the characters from the Archie comics. Described by its as "Archie meets Twin Peaks", Riverdale is a moody tale with high school drama. With elements of supernatural, horror and mystery intermixed, this show takes a darker Twin Peaks-like twist and has a whole lot of murder. It can be streamed on Netflix.

The Boys

This live-action superhero lore, The Boys, based on a comic by the same name created by Garth Ennis, is an Amazon Original on Prime Video. The Boys explores the traditional superhero tale through a darker lens, questioning what would happen if these figures become tainted by their social status. Following the team of vigilantes as they fight back against the super-powered individuals who abuse their abilities. this gory, diabolical and unapologetically blunt show is streaming on Amazon Prime Video.

Lucifer

Not only is Lucifer based on the DC Comics series, it's pretty much the closest thing to an adaptation of Neil Gaiman's 'The Sandman' that Hollywood has yet provided. The comic book series, Sandman paved the way for the idea of Lucifer Morningstar abdicating the throne of Hell and setting up shop as a barman in modern-day Los Angeles. However, the show eschews the more fantastical trappings of the comic for a more grounded, police procedural approach. It is streaming on Netflix.

Watchmen

Watchmen was a 12-issue limited series comic released in 1986 and 1987 by DC Comics. It was written by Alan Moore with all illustrations by Dave Gibbons. It's considered one of the greatest comics ever, and in 2005, Time Magazine included it as part of its 100 best English-language novels published since 1923. It was the only comic to make the list. HBO's superhero drama, Watchmen is an adaptation of this epic series. Known for the satirization of the superhero genre, Watchmen takes viewers to an alternate history in which superheroes are considered outlaws. The first and only season of this limited series can be binge-watched in India on Star World, 11 – 12 July, 7 PM onwards!

The End of the F***ing World

This British, dark comedy-drama follows the life of two teenagers: a self-announced psychopath, James; and Alyssa who firmly believes she doesn't fit in. Based on the graphic novel by Charles Forsman of the same name, the series is about the duo's crazy journey which becomes increasingly violent and takes form of an absurd love story. Although a lot changed in porting from book to show, with some major and minor changes, the meanings of the tale don't change. This show is Netflix's original and is currently streaming on the platform.

