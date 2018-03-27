TV show Ishqbaaaz wedding track like 'dress rehearsal' for Mansi Srivastava

On Ishqbaaaz, the focus is currently on the wedding ceremonies of Rudra (Leenesh Mattoo) and Bhavya (Mansi Srivastava)



Picture courtesy/Mansi Srivastava Instagram account

Actress Mansi Srivastava, who is engaged to actor Mohit Vijay Abrol in real life, says doing the wedding sequence for the show Ishqbaaaz is like a dress rehearsal for her own marriage. On the show, the focus is currently on the wedding ceremonies of Rudra (Leenesh Mattoo) and Bhavya (Mansi).

"The way we are shooting for the wedding sequence, it actually looks like there is a real wedding taking place. There are mehndi, haldi and sangeet ceremonies. The costumes also make me feel like a real bride. It feels like a dress rehearsal for my real wedding," Mansi said in a statement. Ishqbaaaz is aired on Star Plus.

With inputs from agencies