Tweeple go overdrive as Mumbai Police, others join 'Binod' meme trend

#Binod is the new trend on Twitter that has left netizens confused. From Mumbai Police to Airtel; from PayTM to French Hacker Elliot Alderson, everyone's talking about just one person these days - Binod! What is this strange trend #Binod all about?

Receive every call with "Haan #Binod Bol"



Comment and tag us with their reactionsðÂÂÂÂÂÂÂÂÂ — airtel India (@airtelindia) August 7, 2020

This bizarre trend started when YouTube channel Slayy Point shared a video in which creators Abhyudaya and Gautami decided to examine the comments section of the videos. In the video titled "Why Indian Comments Section is Garbage (BINOD)," which was shared on July 15, the creators showed some of the strangest comments that they received on the videos.

One of the comments was from a user named Binod Tharu, who wrote nothing but his first name 'Binod' in the comments section. As this video went viral, the comment section of all the popular YouTube videos were all of a sudden filled with one word: Binod! And that's how the trend #Binod was born.

As the trend picked pace on Twitter, it grabbed the attention of a number of meme makers. In no time, the micro-blogging site was flooded with a number of Binod memes. A number of brands, organisations and individuals joined the trend and came up with their own #Binod tweets.

Dear #binod , we hope your name is not your online password. It’s pretty viral, change it now! #OnlineSafety — Mumbai Police (@MumbaiPolice) August 7, 2020

Money payment app PayTM changed its Twitter username to Binod, while Airtel India offered a new way to answer all phone calls using #Binod. On the other hand, the Mumbai Police urged every person named Binod to change their online passwords if it contained their first name.

Here are some #Binod tweets:

Dear #binod, we know you have gone very viral, But your safety is important. corona is more famous than you so stay home, stay safe.#SafetyFirst — Nagpur City Police (@NagpurPolice) August 8, 2020

Everyone making memes on "binod"

Meanwhile binod: pic.twitter.com/53iKkacPZY — puja_writes.__ (@sanskariladki__) August 10, 2020

What is #BINOD?



B - Buckle up the seat belt before driving

I - Inform Police about any suspicious activity

N - Never drink and drive

O - Obey COVID guidelines

D - Dial 100 for any help or assistance#JaipurPolice #TeamJaipurPolice — Jaipur Police (@jaipur_police) August 7, 2020

#Binod might not write anything else, but we do have a message for you! pic.twitter.com/1It1yZE7Tq — Call 112 (@112UttarPradesh) August 7, 2020

Yes Binod is on Tinder — Tinder India (@Tinder_India) August 7, 2020

