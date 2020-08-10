Search

Tweeple go overdrive as Mumbai Police, others join 'Binod' meme trend

Updated: Aug 10, 2020, 17:36 IST | mid-day online correspondent | Mumbai

A number of brands, organisations and individuals joined the trend and came up with their own #Binod tweets

Picture/Twitter @112UttarPradesh
Picture/Twitter @112UttarPradesh

#Binod is the new trend on Twitter that has left netizens confused. From Mumbai Police to Airtel; from PayTM to French Hacker Elliot Alderson, everyone's talking about just one person these days - Binod! What is this strange trend #Binod all about?

This bizarre trend started when YouTube channel Slayy Point shared a video in which creators Abhyudaya and Gautami decided to examine the comments section of the videos. In the video titled "Why Indian Comments Section is Garbage (BINOD)," which was shared on July 15, the creators showed some of the strangest comments that they received on the videos.

One of the comments was from a user named Binod Tharu, who wrote nothing but his first name 'Binod' in the comments section. As this video went viral, the comment section of all the popular YouTube videos were all of a sudden filled with one word: Binod! And that's how the trend #Binod was born.

As the trend picked pace on Twitter, it grabbed the attention of a number of meme makers. In no time, the micro-blogging site was flooded with a number of Binod memes. A number of brands, organisations and individuals joined the trend and came up with their own #Binod tweets.

Money payment app PayTM changed its Twitter username to Binod, while Airtel India offered a new way to answer all phone calls using #Binod. On the other hand, the Mumbai Police urged every person named Binod to change their online passwords if it contained their first name.

Here are some #Binod tweets:

