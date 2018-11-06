Twinkle Khanna and Gayatri Joshi got the twinning right this festive season

bollywood

Twinkle Khanna and Swades actress Gayatri Joshi were spotted twinning for a Diwali celebration

Twinkle Khanna and Gayatri Joshi Oberoi

Twinkle Khanna and bestie Gayatri Joshi Oberoi turned up at a Diwali bash wearing the same outfit. Far from exiting in a hurry or getting flustered, Mrs Funnybones took recourse in humour.

She posed for a picture with her BFF and shared the news on social media. Twinkle wrote, "When two is company and three would be one too many (sic)." No game of 'who wore it better' here.

In an interview, actress-turned-author Twinkle Khanna, who has been vocal about several social issues especially those related to gender equality, believes that the best way for a woman to empower herself is through financial independence. "We often tell women to speak up for themselves and to be fearless, but the fact is if you are not financially independent, then you have to toe the line and have to raise a hand for the cheque," she said.

On the work front, Twinkle Khanna launched her new book Pajamas Are Forgiving. The actress-turned-author has penned two books before this - Mrs Funnybones and The Legend of Laxmi Prasad.

