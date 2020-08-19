Twinkle Khanna gives sneak peek from her 'bookworm life' in new Instagram post

'Mrs Funnybones' Twinkle Khanna, who is an avid reader and an ace writer, spent her Tuesday reading in the company of her 'little one' Nitara. Sharing a picture from her "bookworm life," the 46-year-old actor-turned-writer took to Instagram to share the picture featuring her and Nitara reading in a cosy corner of their house.

She went on to share in the caption that her "teenager" son Aarav clicked the picture of the mother-daughter duo. "The little one and I read together, while the teenager who is also meant to have his nose in a book, takes pictures instead," she wrote in the caption and added "#bookwormlife" to express her love for books.

Popularly known as 'Mrs Funnybones' for her satirical book by the same name, Khanna has also been writing blogs and articles for different platforms.

