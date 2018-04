Twinkle Khanna patiently with the other parents till the kids trooped out

Twinkle Khanna picked up daughter Nitara from her school in Goregaon yesterday. She waited patiently with the other parents till the kids trooped out. No starry airs or backdoor exits. We like.

Catch up on all the latest entertainment news and gossip here. Also download the new mid-day Android and iOS apps to get latest updates