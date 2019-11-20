Twinkle Khanna shares picture of intriguing auto and you can't miss a ride on this one!

Former Film actor and author Twinkle Khanna, on Wednesday, shared an intriguing picture of Mumbai's only 101 percent 1RK auto-rickshaw which is equipped with most of the basic amenities one can think of.

The Pyjamas writer re-posted the auto's picture from the page of Tweak India which is her own digital media platform. "Equipped with a window garden, washbasin, and a desktop monitor, this genius Mumbai rickshaw belongs in the jugaad Hall Of Fame," read the caption of the quirkily decked vehicle.

The picture shows a list of facilities available for the hirer to use while traveling in the auto. "Mumbai's Fast Track system provides with excellent services including Mobile charger, Washbasin for hand wash and 1kilometer free ride for Senior citizens and it also provides advice about fitness," read the message on the vehicle. It is also decorated with small plants to make rides even more pleasant.

The author of 'Mrs. Funny bones' has been writing on her website 'Tweak India, a bilingual digital media platform for women. Meanwhile, Twinkle's latest book titled 'Pyjamas are Forgiving' has garnered immense appreciation and the readers are loving the refreshing content.

Interestingly, her book 'The Legends of Lakshmi Prasad' also became an inspiration for the flick 'Padman' which starred Akshay Kumar, Radhika Apte, and Sonam K Ahuja.

