Twitter blossoms with environmental conversations this 50th EarthDay
The conversation about Earth Day on Twitter has spiked 285% around the discussion of 'action' and 'innovation' in sustainability
This year has brought so many firsts and new experiences and this year’s Earth Day, April 22, will certainly be among them. While people can’t get outside and participate in the same outdoor and collective experiences in person, they are celebrating the Earth on Twitter this year.
The conversation on Twitter has spiked 285% around the discussion of 'action' and 'innovation' in sustainability and there have been more than 1 million Tweets tying this period of COVID-19 to impacts on the environment and 20 million unique Tweets about the environment since last Earth Day.
Ahead of Earth Day, Twitter has launched a new #EarthDay2020 emoji to encourage environmental conversations. To commemorate the 50th Earth Day, Twitter India (@TwitterIndia), Let Me Breathe (@LetMeBreathe_In) and Earth Day Network (@EarthDay_India) are partnering for #FightForFifty: a campaign that highlights 50 years of Earth Day and gives a common platform to 50 crowdsourced steps that we can take in our daily life to combat climate change and live sustainably.
Noted environmental activists and celebrities are joining the environmental conversation.
Actress Dia Mirza (@deespeak) and singer-actor Monica Dogra (@MonicaSDogra) too participated in a Live Twitter Panel on April 21, 2020, to talk about 50 years of #EarthDay2020 and climate action. You can also watch the chat from last night to take a few points that Dia Mirza (@deepspeak) has advised for sustainable living #EarthDay.
This #EarthDay , join us for #FiftyForFifty Live with @deespeak, @MonicaSDogra, @EarthDay_India and @Tamseel_h to discuss what each one of us can do to save the planet. https://t.co/vkSUXPQ90o— Twitter India (@TwitterIndia) April 21, 2020
A small step for sustainability
Our planet is a lot more beautiful when it's green.
Let's keep it that way...#EarthDay2020#StayAtHomeSaveLives pic.twitter.com/BxKdEMsFqP
When you realize “Heart” and Earth are spelt with the same letters, it all starts to make sense! Happy 50th #EarthDay!— Sonakshi Sinha (@sonakshisinha) April 22, 2020
#EarthDay2020 #WorldEarthDay2020 #EarthDayAtHome pic.twitter.com/bUs68xpOON
Nature is healing: Of late, as the COVID-19 pandemic is keeping people indoors, reduced industrial and human activities have led to the rejuvenation of nature. Twitter has been witnessing volumes of discussions around how the lockdown has given the environment a chance to revive its lost glory.
This #EarthDay, we are sharing with you a few pictures of guests from the wild coming out on the streets of India during the COVID19 lockdown. This includes a special visit by two peahens to the house of the U.S. Ambassador to India as well! #EarthDay2020 pic.twitter.com/F9hD46YX0k— U.S. Embassy India (@USAndIndia) April 22, 2020
Earth is healing by itself.— Madhusudhan Reddy (@imMadhu1) April 22, 2020
#EarthDay #EarthDay2020 #EarthDayAtHome
Shot with @Sony @SonyAlpha @sony_india 77 Mark 2.
Post Processing: @SkylumSoftware pic.twitter.com/kUmePoP5x8
Tweet, Tweet! It’s a bird: While people continue to spend time at home, they are taking up #BalconyBirding and reading books on nature.
I could speak to you about the importance of a single tree, but I will show you instead.— Neha Sinha (@nehaa_sinha) April 20, 2020
Flowering Neem tree, Delhi. pic.twitter.com/F2CMXGvLPN
Last evening’s #balconybirding helped me make these photos, with a stunning sunset in the backdrop!— Isha (@ishaachitnis) April 20, 2020
Parakeets, a kite and a crow, and an egret?
Nature is beautiful, even in cities!
Feed the #birds and they'll feed your soul with a look of gratitude.
Let's not forget to keep water & food for them in our balcony/terrace.
Celebrate #EarthDayAtHome by watching beautiful birds & squirrels enjoying their meal.
I enjoy this everyday.
Reading Nature (@ReadingNature), a book club on Twitter, asked its followers to talk about their favourite #naturebooks on #EarthDay, and people are sharing some interesting reads through videos.
For #EarthDay, we asked you to tell us about the #nature books you have loved over the years & WOW! We are thrilled to share your stories thru the day!
We begin with Editor Scissorhands @bijal_v (who gave us the idea for this #thread) reading us some delightful kid-lit (1/n) pic.twitter.com/bwMtvu0r7p
To bring out more focused conversations on sustainability, Let Me Breathe (@LetMeBreathe_In) has also launched three #FiftyForFifty Twitter Lists on topics like Balcony Birders, Climate Activists and Sustainable Fashion. A Twitter List is a curated group of Twitter accounts. You can create your own Lists or subscribe to Lists created by others. Viewing a List timeline will show you a stream of Tweets from only the accounts on that List, usually around a particular topic of your choice.
Organisations such as the UNESCO MGIEP (@UNESCO_MGIEP), WWF India (@WWFINDIA) and Earth Day Network India (@EarthDay_IN) are organising virtual concerts with performances from the finest musicians as a tribute to the Earth.
SOUND ON
What better way to kick off this #EarthDay2020 than listening to @EarthDay_India's Ambassador, Dr. L Subramanium's "Earth song".#EarthDay #EarthSong pic.twitter.com/XTOKG7Iae7
Celebrate this 50th #EarthDay & #ShineYourLight with— WWF India (@WWFINDIA) April 19, 2020
5 Grammy Award Winners
40+ artists
ðÂÂÂÂ§With @rickykej @baabamaal @ElsieLaura @wouterkellerman @VishwaMBhatt1 @LonniePark
Wed. 22 April
8:00 pm IST
RSVP your attendance now:https://t.co/k65HTgKft4 pic.twitter.com/gqEuQAehLT
Let’s come together this #EarthDay to pledge our solidarity to the planet and collectively work for sustainability.
