Emotions run high as Liverpool down Barcelona in UCL semi-final
Stunned by the early onslaught, Barcelona then changed gears and played aggressive football to keep Liverpool in check. Their defensive tactics ensured that the match went into half time with 1-0 scoreline.
Liverpool started playing with an aggressive mindset right from the beginning of the game. Their efforts paid rich dividends as Divock Origi netted the first goal for the Reds in the seventh minute.
Stunned by the early onslaught, Barcelona then changed gears and played aggressive football to keep Liverpool in check. Their defensive tactics ensured that the match went into half time with 1-0 scoreline. With this, Barca still held the upper hand.
Also Read: Liverpool stuns Barcelona, storms to Champions League final
Liverpool's unlikely and remarkable comeback began in the second half when Georginio Wijnaldum scored the Red's second goal via a low cross by Trent Alexander-Arnold in the 54th minute.
Two minutes later, Liverpool scored their third goal when Wijnaldum headed the ball beautifully into the net via a cross by Xherdan Shaqiri.
Barcelona skipper Lionel Messi tried to create chances and reduce the goal margin. But Liverpool, buoyed by scoring three goals, just did not even give the slightest chance to the Argentine to make a difference for his team.
With just 10 minutes to go, Alexander-Arnold outwitted Barcelona's defence for the fourth time via a corner kick to give Origi another chance to net a goal for his team.
Also Read: We are ambitious like hell for EPL title, says Liverpool boss
By this time, the crowd went berserk and believed that the Reds had indeed avenged their first leg defeat at Camp Nou. As the referee blew his whistle for one final time, Liverpool players went berserk and celebrated with their coach Jurgen Klopp and other staff members.
Twitter reacted to the most amazing comeback of the Champions League season in the most interesting ways. Here are some tweets:
#LiverpoolBarcellona Barca fans be like.. pic.twitter.com/Yst9BNJ9GO— Swati Makkar (@swatmakkar) May 8, 2019
What the hell has happened at #Anfield . What a match . Congrats @LFC . #YNWA #LiverpoolBarcellona #LiverpoolFC #barcelonaFc pic.twitter.com/UWUTQD0a72— Andrea Pacchia ðÂÂÂÂÂÂðÂÂÂÂ³ï¸ÂÂðÂÂÂÂÂÂ (@apacchia) May 8, 2019
I have watched the highlights of this game with utter disbelief bearing in mind I didnt watch the game last night. This cements the saying "nothing is impossible". The Barca funs didn't imagine that it was possible for them to be eliminated. @ictraimy #LiverpoolBarcellona— (((On Misi))) (@OnkMisi) May 8, 2019
The only day I decide to sleep early after a long time and i missed one hell of a match #LiverpoolBarcellona #UEFAChampionsLeague— Rohan (@sarcastic_logan) May 8, 2019
I’m not a Liverpool fan, but just watching them all sing YNWA makes my eyes well up and my hairs stand on end. Incredible game. #LiverpoolBarcellona pic.twitter.com/3iIw9wFRLl— Tyler Sedlacek (@tjsedlacek11) May 7, 2019
Liverpool players and fans singing ‘You’ll never walk alone’ after tonight’s game.. #LIVBAR ðÂÂÂÂ´ðÂÂÂÂ´ðÂÂÂÂ´ðÂÂÂÂ´#Liverpool #LiverpoolBarcellona #UCL #ChampionsLeague #YNWA pic.twitter.com/qKblfI4gCt— Demyan95 (@demyan95) May 7, 2019
What an amazing moment! #LiverpoolBarcellona #Liverpool pic.twitter.com/QwBlqo5fmT— Belle (@Eyluldilan) May 7, 2019
Mood after Barcelona lost #Liverpool #LiverpoolBarcellona pic.twitter.com/MoPYBd48jk— Nana Kwesi (@nj_kwesi) May 7, 2019
Can we just set aside the trolling for a minute to appreciate the masterclass that Liverpool have pulled off? ðÂÂÂÂÂÂðÂÂÂÂ¾ #LiverpoolBarcellona— Dwayne Olywa (@The_GuyWayne) May 7, 2019
Liverpool fans rn ðÂÂ¤£ #LiverpoolBarcellona pic.twitter.com/v1C3kFrQT8— lex ðÂÂÂÂÂÂ (@uuhlex) May 7, 2019
Game on #LiverpoolBarcellona pic.twitter.com/Eq9gV25pyA— Babiasso (@BabilonaK) May 7, 2019
God I love football. #LiverpoolBarcellona #LivBar pic.twitter.com/KlkxEM0MWt— avfchistory (@avfchistory) May 7, 2019
You can't put that emotions , feeling— Aditi Singh Rajput (@AditiSinghRaj) May 8, 2019
into word's@ChampionsLeague @FCBarcelona @LFC #LiverpoolBarcellona pic.twitter.com/vyy5eIYrty
Messi: Champions league will come back to camp nou— yoousef (@yousefxbacon) May 7, 2019
Klopp: #LIVBAR #LFCBarca #LiverpoolBarcellona pic.twitter.com/23Iex8CaxX
When Messi Far From Home...#liverpoolvsbarcelona #LiverpoolBarcellona pic.twitter.com/jOGF0HpXP0— Sultan.Syarief (@SultanSyarief6) May 7, 2019
You ll never walk alone #LiverpoolBarcellona #liverpool— Thanos Triantafillou (@thanosTr) May 7, 2019
pic.twitter.com/2FyIUx4Pe0
Coutinho and Suarez walking in to celebrate with Liverpool. #LiverpoolBarcellona #LIVBAR pic.twitter.com/9fDm6QkGMa— Prince Ngcobo (@Prince_Ngcobo) May 7, 2019
Everyone after the Liverpool vs Barcelona #LiverpoolBarcellona #LIVBAR pic.twitter.com/1y70pHq4WM— shortsðÂÂÂÂ¨ðÂÂÂÂ² (@uncsorshorts) May 7, 2019
The ball boy was on his job ðÂÂÂÂÂÂ Liverpool need to give him a season ticket for life after that ðÂÂÂÂÂÂðÂÂÂÂÂÂ#LIVBAR#BarcaLiverpool #LiverpoolBarcellona #Liverpool #Barcelona pic.twitter.com/MFPSe60o94— Black MambaðÂÂÂÂÂÂ (@aby_yaarr) May 8, 2019
Clap for this guy he said he won’t celebrate so he didn’t. ðÂÂÂÂÂÂðÂÂÂÂÂÂðÂÂÂÂÂÂ #LiverpoolBarcellona #LIVBAR pic.twitter.com/LCYYQBp4iX— @VicNaija (@hartvictor2) May 7, 2019
How Messi is currently #LIVBAR #LiverpoolBarcellona #LIVFCB pic.twitter.com/s35tlQSvEr— shut UP â¬ÂÂï¸ÂÂ (@ShutUp_Boyzz) May 7, 2019
Lionel Messi missing. police want to search Fabinho's pocket #LiverpoolBarcellona #LiverpoolBarca pic.twitter.com/K3MakWhSjP— Kevin Williams (@WilliamsKevin) May 7, 2019
Messi we were expecting vz Messi that showed up ðÂÂÂÂ#LIVBARCA #LiverpoolBarcellona #ChampionsLeague pic.twitter.com/pfFqibxNSX— TinaðÂÂÂÂÂÂHunchoðÂÂÂÂ¤ (@tina_demian) May 7, 2019
When Liverpool took Barcelona for a ride ðÂÂÂÂÂÂðÂÂÂÂÂÂðÂÂÂÂÂÂ#LiverpoolBarcellona pic.twitter.com/ihZnMANgbQ— Mr. sarcasm ðÂÂÂÂºðÂÂÂÂ¬ (@Mrsarcasm17) May 7, 2019
The greatest of all time ðÂÂÂÂÂÂ god of soccer udunuselwe madloti namuhla #LiverpoolBarcellona #UCL pic.twitter.com/uxARhhAi15— Mpumelelo Mahlabane (@Mahlabanemp) May 7, 2019
This is ANFIELD!!!!!!!! #LiverpoolBarcellona pic.twitter.com/8l9tZVejrk— Dimitris Asimomytis (@Dasimomytis) May 7, 2019
Catch up on all the latest IPL News and updates here. Also download the new mid-day Android and iOS apps to get latest updates
IPL 2019: Suryakumar rises to take Mumbai Indians into IPL 2019 final