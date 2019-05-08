Emotions run high as Liverpool down Barcelona in UCL semi-final

football

Stunned by the early onslaught, Barcelona then changed gears and played aggressive football to keep Liverpool in check. Their defensive tactics ensured that the match went into half time with 1-0 scoreline.

Liverpool players celebrate a goal against Barcelona

Liverpool started playing with an aggressive mindset right from the beginning of the game. Their efforts paid rich dividends as Divock Origi netted the first goal for the Reds in the seventh minute.

Liverpool's unlikely and remarkable comeback began in the second half when Georginio Wijnaldum scored the Red's second goal via a low cross by Trent Alexander-Arnold in the 54th minute.

Two minutes later, Liverpool scored their third goal when Wijnaldum headed the ball beautifully into the net via a cross by Xherdan Shaqiri.

Barcelona skipper Lionel Messi tried to create chances and reduce the goal margin. But Liverpool, buoyed by scoring three goals, just did not even give the slightest chance to the Argentine to make a difference for his team.

With just 10 minutes to go, Alexander-Arnold outwitted Barcelona's defence for the fourth time via a corner kick to give Origi another chance to net a goal for his team.

By this time, the crowd went berserk and believed that the Reds had indeed avenged their first leg defeat at Camp Nou. As the referee blew his whistle for one final time, Liverpool players went berserk and celebrated with their coach Jurgen Klopp and other staff members.

Twitter reacted to the most amazing comeback of the Champions League season in the most interesting ways. Here are some tweets:

I have watched the highlights of this game with utter disbelief bearing in mind I didnt watch the game last night. This cements the saying "nothing is impossible". The Barca funs didn't imagine that it was possible for them to be eliminated. @ictraimy #LiverpoolBarcellona — (((On Misi))) (@OnkMisi) May 8, 2019

The only day I decide to sleep early after a long time and i missed one hell of a match #LiverpoolBarcellona #UEFAChampionsLeague — Rohan (@sarcastic_logan) May 8, 2019

I’m not a Liverpool fan, but just watching them all sing YNWA makes my eyes well up and my hairs stand on end. Incredible game. #LiverpoolBarcellona pic.twitter.com/3iIw9wFRLl — Tyler Sedlacek (@tjsedlacek11) May 7, 2019

Can we just set aside the trolling for a minute to appreciate the masterclass that Liverpool have pulled off? ðÂÂÂÂÂÂðÂÂÂÂ¾ #LiverpoolBarcellona — Dwayne Olywa (@The_GuyWayne) May 7, 2019

The ball boy was on his job ðÂÂÂÂÂÂ Liverpool need to give him a season ticket for life after that ðÂÂÂÂÂÂðÂÂÂÂÂÂ#LIVBAR#BarcaLiverpool #LiverpoolBarcellona #Liverpool #Barcelona pic.twitter.com/MFPSe60o94 — Black MambaðÂÂÂÂÂÂ (@aby_yaarr) May 8, 2019

When Liverpool took Barcelona for a ride ðÂÂÂÂÂÂðÂÂÂÂÂÂðÂÂÂÂÂÂ#LiverpoolBarcellona pic.twitter.com/ihZnMANgbQ — Mr. sarcasm ðÂÂÂÂºðÂÂÂÂ¬ (@Mrsarcasm17) May 7, 2019

The greatest of all time ðÂÂÂÂÂÂ god of soccer udunuselwe madloti namuhla #LiverpoolBarcellona #UCL pic.twitter.com/uxARhhAi15 — Mpumelelo Mahlabane (@Mahlabanemp) May 7, 2019

