Twitter hails Bhagat Singh on his 112th birth anniversary

Published: Sep 28, 2019, 11:06 IST | mid-day online correspondent

Netizens poured praises on social media on the occasion of Bhagat Singh's 112th birth anniversary

Netizens celebrate Bhagat Singh's 112th birth anniversary. Picture/Twitter
Bhagat Singh was a socialist revolutionary whose two acts of dramatic violence against the British rule in India and execution at the young age of 23 made him a folk hero of the independence movement. The Indian freedom fighter was born in 1907 to Kishan Singh and Vidyavati the Lyallpur district of the Punjab Province of British India. His family was politically active as his grandfather followed Swami Dayananda Saraswati's Hindu reformist movement - Arya Samaj, which had a considerable influence on Bhagat Singh. On his 112th birth anniversary, netizens took to social media platform, Twitter to hail the freedom fighter for his valour. This is how the internet extended their wishes:

Bhagat Singh remains a significant figure in Indian iconography to the present day for his valour and sacrifice.

Tags

bhagat singhnational news

