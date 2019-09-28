Twitter hails Bhagat Singh on his 112th birth anniversary

Bhagat Singh was a socialist revolutionary whose two acts of dramatic violence against the British rule in India and execution at the young age of 23 made him a folk hero of the independence movement. The Indian freedom fighter was born in 1907 to Kishan Singh and Vidyavati the Lyallpur district of the Punjab Province of British India. His family was politically active as his grandfather followed Swami Dayananda Saraswati's Hindu reformist movement - Arya Samaj, which had a considerable influence on Bhagat Singh. On his 112th birth anniversary, netizens took to social media platform, Twitter to hail the freedom fighter for his valour. This is how the internet extended their wishes:

Shaheed #BhagatSingh’s name is synonymous with valour and sacrifice. His courageous actions continue to motivate millions. He remains among the most popular icons in the minds of the youth. I bow to this great son of Mother India on his Jayanti. — Narendra Modi (@narendramodi) September 28, 2019

As we celebrate the birth anniversary of Shaheed #BhagatSingh, I salute the heroism of this brave son of India who did not think twice before sacrificing his life for the nation. I urge our the youth to learn from his readings & work towards building the India of his dreams. pic.twitter.com/J8ncunn4rP — Capt.Amarinder Singh (@capt_amarinder) September 28, 2019

Bhagat Singh left us with a legacy of valour and sacrifice. We are indebted to his endless contribution to our nation. My salute to the legend on his birthday anniversary. #BhagatSingh pic.twitter.com/1XxEFcCwIO — Suresh Rainað®ð³ (@ImRaina) September 28, 2019

My humble tributes to Shaheed e Azam #BhagatSingh on his birth anniversary.



The real young icon of India and the great freedom fighter of India. pic.twitter.com/HRglbng8Fq — Kshitij Shahi (@kshitijpratap) September 28, 2019

They Can Kill Me,

But They Can't Kill My Ideology..



They Can Crush My Body, But They Will Not Able To Crush My Spirit.



Tribute To Legendary Freedom Fighter Shaheed-e Azam Sardar#BhagatSingh On His Birthday

Anniversary pic.twitter.com/KLsRqhGj14 — à¤¤à¤¾à¤¨à¤¾à¤à¥ ~ T A N H A J I (@DevgnFanHouse) September 28, 2019

Our Hero ðª

Tribute to legendary revolutionary freedom fighter & India’s greatest youth icon Shaheed-e Azam Sardar #BhagatSingh on his birth anniversary. Salute & Respect ðºð

Inquilab Zindabad...Jai Hind ð®ð³ pic.twitter.com/3JvsVWrm69 — Major Surendra Poonia (@MajorPoonia) September 28, 2019

On 28th of September, 1907

A Brave and fearless Person was Born

Who gave his life for our countryð®ð³.



A remembrance and tribute to Shaheed Bhagat Singh on his Janm Jayanti.#BhagatSingh #ShaheedBhagatSingh #bhagatsinghjayanti pic.twitter.com/cihYPFrqeZ — ððð¬ð¡ð¯ðð§ð­ ððð£ð©ðð¢ à¤¯à¤¶à¤µà¤à¤¤ à¤¬à¤¾à¤à¤ªà¥à¤¯à¥ (@BajpaiYashvant) September 28, 2019

à¤¦à¤¿à¤² à¤¸à¥ à¤¨à¤¿à¤à¤²à¥à¤à¥ à¤¨ à¤®à¤°à¤à¤° à¤­à¥ à¤µà¤¤à¤¨ à¤à¥ à¤à¤²à¤«à¤¤à¥¤

à¤®à¥à¤°à¥ à¤®à¤¿à¤à¥‌à¤à¥ à¤¸à¥ à¤­à¥ à¤à¥à¤¶à¤¬à¥-à¤-à¤µà¤¤à¤¨ à¤à¤à¤à¥à¥¤à¥¤



Tributes to one of the greatest Heros of freedom struggle - shaheed-e-azam Sardar #BhagatSingh ji on his birth anniv. His story will always be a motivation to generations.



à¤à¤à¤à¤¼à¤²à¤¾à¤¬ à¤à¤¼à¤¿à¤à¤¦à¤¾à¤¬à¤¾à¤¦ pic.twitter.com/rsWMTQxnId — Raj Babbar (@RajBabbarMP) September 28, 2019

My tribute to the revolutionary leader of our freedom movement Shaheed #BhagatSingh on his birth anniversary. pic.twitter.com/k7cLijWHyX — Ravi Shankar Prasad (@rsprasad) September 28, 2019

Bhagat Singh remains a significant figure in Indian iconography to the present day for his valour and sacrifice.

