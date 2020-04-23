Twitter is in awe of Anand Mahindra for posting video with 'heavy-duty nostalgia'

Business magnate Anand Mahindra often posts interesting and relatable posts in his #WhatsAppWonderbox series on his Twitter account. The latest tweet posted by the chairman of the Mahindra and Mahindra Group will take you down memory lane and remind you of some simpler things we had in life back then.

The nostalgia-inducing clip shows a series of school supplies, gadgets, and sweet treats that remind one of their childhood and take one back to the times before the internet came into existence. From geometry boxes, brown book covers, audio and video cassettes, tape recorders to wired telephones, walkmans, sweet treats, the video featured all the things and games that gave people immense joy back then. The video also showed products of once-popular brands and old packs of some of the existing brands in the market. To add to the nostalgia factor, veteran playback singer Kishore Kumar’s song Aane wala pal’ is played in the background of the video.

Mahindra captioned the post as, "To fellow baby-boomers out there; some heavy-duty nostalgia. My favourite was about putting brown paper covers on school notebooks with your mum." He also predicts that nostalgia could by a bankable factor for businesses after the Coronavirus outbreak.

To fellow baby-boomers out there; some heavy-duty nostalgia. My favourite was about putting brown paper covers on school notebooks with your mum. This also tells me that nostalgia will be even bigger business post-Covid, when we’ll hanker for the good old days #whatsappwonderbox pic.twitter.com/VriIiEUABO — anand mahindra (@anandmahindra) April 23, 2020

The video that was posted on Thursday afternoon, managed to garner more than 48,000 views with over 5,200 likes and was retweeted more than1,100 times so far. Users commenting on the video shared their favourite treats of the past and fond memories of their childhood.

To fellow baby-boomers out there; some heavy-duty nostalgia. My favourite was about putting brown paper covers on school notebooks with your mum. This also tells me that nostalgia will be even bigger business post-Covid, when we’ll hanker for the good old days #whatsappwonderbox pic.twitter.com/VriIiEUABO — anand mahindra (@anandmahindra) April 23, 2020

These were the little joys of life. Licking the pnkish-red tips of the Phantom cigarettes and applying them on our lips. Collecting the plastic animals that came with our Binaca toothpastes. How simple we were. How complicated we have become. — Swapan Seth (@swapanseth) April 23, 2020

Sweet #childhood memories ðÂÂÂÂÂÂLoved #Rasna and #Maggi (though missing in this video).Yes remember selecting #labelstickers for notebooks and playing with the then water and ring tabular games Vs today’s #PS4 consolesðÂÂÂÂÂÂðÂÂÂÂÂÂðÂÂÂÂÂÂ#Nostalgia — Reshma Pai (@ReshmaPai15) April 23, 2020

Sweet #childhood memories ðÂÂÂÂÂÂLoved #Rasna and #Maggi (though missing in this video).Yes remember selecting #labelstickers for notebooks and playing with the then water and ring tabular games Vs today’s #PS4 consolesðÂÂÂÂÂÂðÂÂÂÂÂÂðÂÂÂÂÂÂ#Nostalgia — Reshma Pai (@ReshmaPai15) April 23, 2020

Sweet #childhood memories ðÂÂÂÂÂÂLoved #Rasna and #Maggi (though missing in this video).Yes remember selecting #labelstickers for notebooks and playing with the then water and ring tabular games Vs today’s #PS4 consolesðÂÂÂÂÂÂðÂÂÂÂÂÂðÂÂÂÂÂÂ#Nostalgia — Reshma Pai (@ReshmaPai15) April 23, 2020

How humble and pure innocence! True putting book covers is indeed nostalgic to recall! Your tweets show why you are what you are! True moral leadership in these unprecedented times! Every but if it helps. Keep it coming Mr. Mahindra! — Ritesh Mishra (@RiteshGodda) April 23, 2020

Seems like am not alone who miss those days!



And the Golden days are gonna get bigger, day by day.



Anybody else remember receiving a packet of biscuit as a birthday present? — Prashant (@Prshaant1) April 23, 2020

What do you think of the video?

Catch up on all the latest Crime, National, International and Hatke news here. Also download the new mid-day Android and iOS apps to get latest updates.

Mid-Day is now on Telegram. Click here to join our channel (@middayinfomedialtd) and stay updated with the latest news