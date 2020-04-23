Search

Twitter is in awe of Anand Mahindra for posting video with 'heavy-duty nostalgia'

Updated: Apr 23, 2020, 15:19 IST | mid-day online correspondent | Mumbai

From geometry boxes, brown book covers, audio and video cassettes, tape recorders to wired telephones, walkmans, sweet treats, the video featured all the things and games that gave people immense joy back then.

Business magnate Anand Mahindra often posts interesting and relatable posts in his #WhatsAppWonderbox series on his Twitter account. The latest tweet posted by the chairman of the Mahindra and Mahindra Group will take you down memory lane and remind you of some simpler things we had in life back then.

The nostalgia-inducing clip shows a series of school supplies, gadgets, and sweet treats that remind one of their childhood and take one back to the times before the internet came into existence. From geometry boxes, brown book covers, audio and video cassettes, tape recorders to wired telephones, walkmans, sweet treats, the video featured all the things and games that gave people immense joy back then. The video also showed products of once-popular brands and old packs of some of the existing brands in the market. To add to the nostalgia factor, veteran playback singer Kishore Kumar’s song Aane wala pal’ is played in the background of the video.

Mahindra captioned the post as, "To fellow baby-boomers out there; some heavy-duty nostalgia. My favourite was about putting brown paper covers on school notebooks with your mum." He also predicts that nostalgia could by a bankable factor for businesses after the Coronavirus outbreak.

The video that was posted on Thursday afternoon, managed to garner more than 48,000 views with over 5,200 likes and was retweeted more than1,100 times so far. Users commenting on the video shared their favourite treats of the past and fond memories of their childhood.

What do you think of the video?

