Twitter reacts as bans on Hardik Pandya and KL Rahul get lifted

Jan 25, 2019, 10:36 IST | mid-day online correspondent

Majority of Indian cricket fans not happy with BCCI's decision of revoking the bans of Hardik Pandya, KL Rahul and letting them come back to the Indian cricket setup immediately.

Hardik Pandya and KL Rahul

The suspensions on Indian cricketers Hardik Pandya and K L Rahul were lifted by the Committee of Administrators (CoA), two weeks after they were sent home from the tour of Australia due to their sexist comments on a TV show.

Shortly after, news came that Hardik Pandya will join the team India squad for the series against New Zealand while KL Rahul will be included in India A squad that is playing five one-day games against England Lions in Thiruvananthapuram, the Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) said. Hardik Pandya, KL Rahul suspension lifted by BCCI CoA

Earlier, KL Rahul and Hardik Pandya were handed over an indefinite suspension from cricket following their misogynistic remarks at a celebrity chat show 'Koffee with Karan.'

Hardik Pandya, who shared the couch with Rahul on the show, faced backlash for what netizens termed 'sexist' and 'disrespectful' remarks on women. On the show, he bragged about not asking the names of women at parties and how he watched them move on the dance floor.

The revoking of the bans and the subsequent news of the cricketers getting back to the Indian team setup caused quite a stir on social media, with most of the Twitter users criticising the BCCI's lenient stand on the issue.

Here are some Twitter reactions:

Going by the tweets, it looks like although Hardik Pandya and KL Rahul might have gotten a huge reprieve from BCCI, there is still a lot of work to do for the two youngsters, to gain back the support and admiration of the Indian cricket fans.

