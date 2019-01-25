Twitter reacts as bans on Hardik Pandya and KL Rahul get lifted

cricket

Majority of Indian cricket fans not happy with BCCI's decision of revoking the bans of Hardik Pandya, KL Rahul and letting them come back to the Indian cricket setup immediately.

Hardik Pandya and KL Rahul

The suspensions on Indian cricketers Hardik Pandya and K L Rahul were lifted by the Committee of Administrators (CoA), two weeks after they were sent home from the tour of Australia due to their sexist comments on a TV show.

Shortly after, news came that Hardik Pandya will join the team India squad for the series against New Zealand while KL Rahul will be included in India A squad that is playing five one-day games against England Lions in Thiruvananthapuram, the Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) said.

Earlier, KL Rahul and Hardik Pandya were handed over an indefinite suspension from cricket following their misogynistic remarks at a celebrity chat show 'Koffee with Karan.'

Hardik Pandya, who shared the couch with Rahul on the show, faced backlash for what netizens termed 'sexist' and 'disrespectful' remarks on women. On the show, he bragged about not asking the names of women at parties and how he watched them move on the dance floor.

The revoking of the bans and the subsequent news of the cricketers getting back to the Indian team setup caused quite a stir on social media, with most of the Twitter users criticising the BCCI's lenient stand on the issue.

Here are some Twitter reactions:

So the nautanki of BCCI ends... Ye sab kya footage khaney k like Kiya Kya @BCCI ? Showed as if they are not going to spare Hardik and KL but ab etney thandey pad Gaye ki u lifted their suspension... #HardikPandya #KLRahul — Joel Jadhav (@joelforyou) January 25, 2019

#BCCI is a filthy rich organisation but there's no credibility. Right from match fixing to #HardikPandya, their approach is questionable. #BCCI has huge bench strength. Why they've to revoke ban on #HardikPandya?? Why include that filthy pervert to represent #India?? 1/2 — Jaydeep Bapat (@Jaydeep_Bapat) January 25, 2019

Everyone asking questions in dressing room #HardikPandya reaction ðÂÂÂÂÂÂ pic.twitter.com/lXH1VtaHj0 — Akram Pasha (@akramrockz055) January 25, 2019

If there's any pressure from @mipaltan and #BCCI bends for them, #BCCI should be taken over by @GovtOfIndia_

If @sachin_rt @SGanguly99 Ambani, @ImRo45 have anything to do in revoking ban on #HardikPandya, they'll lose all respect.#HardikPandya must be axed for life!!

2/2 — Jaydeep Bapat (@Jaydeep_Bapat) January 25, 2019

Papa aaj mein bach ke aaya ~ #HardikPandya — Md Hashim (@_Hashim_) January 25, 2019

#ViratKohli #HardikPandya Please make Hardik Pandya sit and not play for entire NZ tour and WC. Our children look upon you all with admiration and love. His comments on sleeping with all cheerleaders has classified women as commodity for all successful players to use. — FLC hospitality (@DoshiAshit) January 25, 2019

#HardikPandya asked to join Team in #NZvIND Series in NewZeand

Scenes after he joins #ravishastri -“Kaisa hai Hardy”?

Pandya : “Sahee hun bhae par ek baar to ‘Goti’ munh main tha”.#RaviShastri - “Haha, that’s a tracer bullet- chal Aa ja Beer pilau tere ko”#PANDYA #BCCI — Cricket Guru (@cricbuzz_india) January 25, 2019

Three cricketers tampered the ball, @CricketAus banned them for a year

Two indian cricketers tampered women's honour, @BCCI lifted suspension until new head comes in. #difference #HardikPandya — Abdul Muhaimin (@sezan92) January 25, 2019

4 Mahine Ka Vanvaas Kaat Ke Pandya Wapas Team India Aaye ðÂÂÂÂ¸ðÂÂÂÂÂÂðÂÂÂÂÂÂ #HardikPandya #NZvIND — Oggy Billa ðÂÂÂÂÂÂ (@SirOggyBilla) January 24, 2019

I am so glad that these two peeps are back. Continue to give your best.#KLRahul #HardikPandya @klrahul11 @hardikpandya7 — DIRECTIONERxEXOl (@starsmoonandsk) January 24, 2019

Upliftment of suspension won't make #HardikPandya a better person. Poor guy! Probably took 'Stop making sense' too seriously. Get ready to be boo -ed when you step down to the field.ðÂÂÂÂÂÂ #KoffeeWithKaran #koffeewithhardik #KLRahul #PandyaRahulLetOff — Kamalika Basu (@KamalikaBasu) January 24, 2019

Going by the tweets, it looks like although Hardik Pandya and KL Rahul might have gotten a huge reprieve from BCCI, there is still a lot of work to do for the two youngsters, to gain back the support and admiration of the Indian cricket fans.

