Twitter was down for a while on Saturday

Twitter became unavailable for many users after the site stopped working at about 3.20 p.m. EST on Saturday, media reported. According to Down Detector, the outages were mostly reported along the East Coast of the US and in western Europe. The Twitter outage map showed very little outages on the West Coast of the US, Newsweek reported on Saturday.

When users visited Twitter on Saturday, they were greeted with an error message -- "something is technically wrong. Thanks for noticing-we're going to fix it up and have things back to normal soon", the report said.

"Twitter doesn't work on the tablet either have to do this from my phone. Won't load my tweets but is logged into my account," one Down Detector user wrote.

"Omg why are my twitter notifications not working," another said.

Twitter appeared to be down across platforms; both for iOS and android as well as desktop and third-party sites like Tweetdeck.

Around 3.40 p.m., many users reported that Twitter started working again, the report said.

