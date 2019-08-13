Twitterati hail PM Narendra Modi in 'Man vs Wild' episode
Among celebs from Bollywood, Randeep Hooda and Anil Kapoor were among the first to express their excitement and appreciation for the show on Discovery Channel featuring the Prime Minister
New Delhi: The Twitterverse was full of praises for Narendra Modi's special episode of 'Man vs Wild' with its host Bear Grylls which was aired on Monday. On Twitter, 'Man vs Wild' trended on top in India and was on the second position worldwide. Among celebs from Bollywood, Randeep Hooda and Anil Kapoor were among the first to express their excitement and appreciation for the show on Discovery Channel featuring the Prime Minister.
Randeep tweeted saying, "A great message to the masses of the country in Hindi translated in English for the world, Narendra Modi. Environmental Conservation is most important for the future of our planet that we all share.. for our future.. for us .. thank you Bear Grylls, DiscoveryIN, love nature."
A great message to the masses of the country in Hindi translated in English for the world @narendramodi #EnvironmentalConservation is most important for the future of our planet that we all share.. for our future.. for us .. thank you @BearGrylls @DiscoveryIN love nature ðÂÂÂðÂÂ½ðÂÂÂðÂÂ½ pic.twitter.com/Nv7nFuh0VO— Randeep Hooda (@RandeepHooda) August 12, 2019
Anil Kapoor, wrote, "Great setting, great men, the greatest mission of all! Can't wait to watch this!"
Great setting, great men, great mission. Can't wait to watch this! @narendramodi #ManVsWild @BearGrylls https://t.co/4zqjXpPAqV— Anil Kapoor (@AnilKapoor) August 12, 2019
Other politicians flooded the micro-blogging site with messages of admiration for the Prime Minister. Amit Shah tweeted, "Today on #ManVsWild with BearGrylls and PM Narendra Modi, the world got to see a completely unexplored aspect of India. It was a proud moment to see PM Modi share our civilisational values on environment conservation, coexistence and protecting our rich wildlife with the world." [sic]
Today on #ManVsWild with @BearGrylls and PM @narendramodi, the world got to see a completely unexplored aspect of India.— Amit Shah (@AmitShah) August 12, 2019
It was a proud moment to see PM Modi share our civilisational values on environment conservation, coexistence & protecting our rich wild life with the world.
Minister of Environment, Forest and Climate Change and Minister of Information and Broadcasting Prakash Javadekar tweeted, In the episode #ManVsWild with Bear Grylls, PM Narendra Modi beautifully brought to the fore the issue of lifestyle, India's ethos for nature -- worship of trees & animals & protection of nature is the religion." [sic]
In the episode #ManVsWild with Bear Grylls, PM @narendramodi beautifully brought to the fore the issue of lifestyle, India's ethos for nature -- worship of trees & animals & protection of nature is the religion.#modiondiscovery #DiscoveryChannel @PMOIndia @DiscoveryIN pic.twitter.com/CalraTvog2— Prakash Javadekar (@PrakashJavdekar) August 12, 2019
Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman posted a snapshot of the 'Man vs Wild' episode and wrote alongside, "Showcasing #IncredibleIndia as a lived-in experience @PMOIndia narrates with ease, even in the wild, how caring for nature is a part of our civilisational value. Narendra Modi in #ManVsWild sets standards in documenting #Nature.
Showcasing #IncredibleIndia as a lived-in experience @PMOIndia narrates with ease, even in the wild, how caring for nature is a part of our civilisational value. @narendramodi in #ManVsWild sets standards in documenting #Nature. pic.twitter.com/8KzWGnDQ8c— Nirmala Sitharaman (@nsitharaman) August 13, 2019
Lauding Prime Minister Manohar Lal Khattar a user wrote, "Hon'ble PM Narendra Modi surprises and inspires us every day! In #ManVsWild, he has increased awareness and shown our values about nature conservation, environment and wildlife. It has been very inspiring for us all. [sic]
Edited by mid-day online desk with inputs from ANI
