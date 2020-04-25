Twitterati share their cooking fails to cheer nine-year-old girl up after she messed up her dish

If you love to cook or bake, you put your heart and soul into the dish, with a hope that it will turn out to be delicious. But if it does not turn out as expected you would feel disheartened. The young girl went through the same, who tried a hand at baking and messed up the dish. Her mother turned to Twitter and asked users to share their cooking fails that helped her to cheer up.

When author and mother of four Shannon Hale tweeted, “My 9yo is in tears because she tried to bake something new and messed up. She thinks this means she can’t be a baker now”, and asked people to share their cooking experiences that flopped, the twitterati was quick to respond and make the girl feel better.

My 9yo is in tears because she tried to bake something new and messed up. She thinks this means she can’t be a baker now. Would any bakers out there care to share times you messed up? — Shannon Hale (@haleshannon) April 19, 2020

Hale’s tweet has garnered more than 11,000 likes and was retweeted 667 times. Many users commenting on the posts shared their epic cooking fails alongwith the pictures of their messed-up dishes to cheer the girl up.

My 9yo is in tears because she tried to bake something new and messed up. She thinks this means she can’t be a baker now. Would any bakers out there care to share times you messed up? — Shannon Hale (@haleshannon) April 19, 2020

I write cookbooks and yesterday I forgot the baking powder and soda in my cake pic.twitter.com/imQ9C78mdD — Julie Van Rosendaal (@dinnerwithjulie) April 20, 2020

I’ve been baking for years (about 50) and I had to cut the sides off my bread today because it was burnt. pic.twitter.com/lbq5RXKEKV — Gallery Chapel (@gallerychapel) April 20, 2020

Look at this beautiful birthday cake my son made my wife today. Things can be delicious even if messy â¤ï¸ pic.twitter.com/Xs2JIzoAmN — ðDr. Frizzle (@Swilua) April 19, 2020

Look at this beautiful birthday cake my son made my wife today. Things can be delicious even if messy â¤ï¸ pic.twitter.com/Xs2JIzoAmN — ðDr. Frizzle (@Swilua) April 19, 2020

I’ve been baking for years (about 50) and I had to cut the sides off my bread today because it was burnt. pic.twitter.com/lbq5RXKEKV — Gallery Chapel (@gallerychapel) April 20, 2020

What do you think about the post?

Catch up on all the latest Crime, National, International and Hatke news here. Also download the new mid-day Android and iOS apps to get latest updates.

Mid-Day is now on Telegram. Click here to join our channel (@middayinfomedialtd) and stay updated with the latest news