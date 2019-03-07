Two accused in murder case die in police custody in Bihar

crime

The accused Taslim (35) and Gufran (30) had been arrested from Chakia in Champaran district.

Sitamarhi: Two persons, arrested in a loot and murder case, have allegedly died in police custody in Sitamarhi. The police have ordered an investigation into the deaths and postmortem reports are awaited. As per details, the accused Taslim (35) and Gufran (30) had been arrested from Chakia in Champaran district.



Sharing more information on the incident, Sitamarhi DSP Kumarveer Dhirendra said, "They were fine. People were coming to meet them as well. The investigation will be carried out by the police team as there is no report of any external injuries on the body of the criminals." Police are also suspecting a conspiracy in the incident as both of them were reported to be in a healthy condition after the arrest.

