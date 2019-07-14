Two arrested after gunfight with police in west Delhi

crime

Representational picture

New Delhi: The Delhi Police's Special Cell arrested two persons after a gunfight in west Delhi's Vikas Puri area Saturday, police said. The accused identified as Rahul (20) and Deepak (20) are residents of Rohtak in Haryana. Rahul was involved in criminal cases and was carrying a reward of Rs 50,000, they said.

According to police, they received information on the accused following which a trap was laid near Ganda Nala Road in Vikas Puri. At around 8.25 pm, a white colour car was seen coming from Vikas Puri on Ring Road. The car was signalled to stop but the driver accelerated and tried to escape, a senior police officer said. Police personnel chased the car and later blocked it, he said. When asked to surrender, the accused allegedly started firing at the police.

Two bullets hit the bullet proof jackets of Inspector Sanjeev and SI Gopal, officials said. Police fired nine rounds at the accused and arrested them. Rahul and Deepak received bullet injuries in their legs and were hospitalised, they said. Three pistols and 16 live cartridges were recovered from them. One country-made pistol with one used cartridge was also recovered from the spot, they said.

