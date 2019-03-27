Two arrested for cyber fraud, Rs 3.68 lakh recovered

crime

The cyber crime police have arrested two persons for allegedly siphoning off over Rs three lakh from a bank account by swapping SIMs and forging other details.

The entire stolen amount of Rs 3.68 Lakh has been recovered after the Rachakonda Cyber Crime cell obtained details from those arrested.

According to police, a complaint was filed by Saranga Sandhya regarding illegal transactions from her deceased husband's account.

In her complaint, the woman had given details of unauthorised transactions to the tune of Rs 3,68,056/- from her husband's account through IMPS with SIM swap.

A case was registered under section 417, 419, 420 of the Indian Penal Code and relevant sections of the Information Technology Act.

Police initiated a probe and collected bank statements and other technical evidence, which led to the arrest of Muthoju Satyanarayana and Perumalla Sri Durga Krishna Prasad from Balangar on March 25.

