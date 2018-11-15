Two arrested for snatching mobile phones in Dwarka

crime

The accused were identified as Mohammad Istiyak (28), a resident of West Sagarpur and Aabid Khan (25), a resident of Kakrola Dairy, they added

Two men were arrested in two separate incidents for allegedly snatching mobile phones from Dwarka area, police said Wednesday.

In the first incident, Istiyak was arrested from near Ram Lila Ground, Sec-10, Dwarka. He was previously involved in a rape case in Gurgaon Sector-10 area, a senior police officer said, adding the other accused was arrested from near Kakrola Village, he added. Two mobile phones were recovered from them, he added.

