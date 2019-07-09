Two arrested for stealing cash worth Rs 21.5 lakh from car in Nashik

crime

The police had recovered Rs 12 lakh cash from the duo while two others involved in the crime are still on the run

On Tuesday, the Nashik Police arrested two persons from Ahmedabad for allegedly stealing Rs 21.5 lakh cash from a car here in Maharashtra last month, an official said. The suspects, Munna Jaisingh Rathod alias Sisodia, and Ravi Bachhu Indrekar were picked up on Monday on a tip-off from Kuber Nagar area by crime branch sleuths, DCP Amol Tambe told reporters.

He said that the police had recovered Rs 12 lakh cash from the duo while two others involved in the crime are absconding. A court in Nashik has remanded Sisodia and Indrekar to police custody till July 12. The incident occurred on June 28 in Chinchban locality when a motorcycle brushed past a car forcing its driver to apply brakes, the DCP said.

In the meantime, two persons on another motorcycle picked up a bag containing Rs 21.5 lakh cash which was kept on the rear seat of the car. A complaint was lodged by car owner Suyog Dhoot with Panchavati police station, Tambe added. Further investigation is underway.

In a similar incident, the Kandivli police caught a 34-year-old servant from Banaras who allegedly escaped with Rs 24 lakh that was given to him by his owner in order to pay up a friend whom he had taken a loan from him. The accused, identified as Dinesh Kumar Jaiswar, was nabbed by the Kandivli police staff from Varanasi and recovered Rs 17 lakh in cash.

According to the police sources, Jaiswar was working at a Plywood shop dealer in Kandivli west since the past couple years. The shop owner Kantilal Patel gave Jaiswar Rs 24 lakh in order to deliver to one of his friends, Bhavesh Shah, residing in Mahavir Nagar, Kandivli west. It was said that Patel has taken the amount as a loan from Shah in order to use for his business.

With inputs from PTI

