Mumbai Crime: Servant steals Rs 24 lakh from shop owner; arrested

The Kandivli police yesterday caught a 34-year-old servant from Banaras who allegedly escaped with Rs 24 lakh that was given to him by his owner in order to pay up a friend whom he had taken a loan from last week.

The accused, identified as Dinesh Kumar Jaiswar, was nabbed by the Kandivli police staff from Varanasi and recovered Rs 17 lakh in cash.

According to the police sources, Jaiswar was working at a Plywood shop dealer in Kandivli west since the past couple years. The shop owner Kantilal Patel gave Jaiswar Rs 24 lakh in order to deliver to one of his friends, Bhavesh Shah, residing in Mahavir Nagar, Kandivli west. It was said that Patel has taken the amount as a loan from Shah in order to use for his business.

But instead of returning the money to Shah, he fled with the cash to his native village in Varanasi Uttar Pradesh. Patel rang him up a couple of times but both his phones were switched off.

Patel then checked with Shah if he received the money or not but Shah replied in the negative.

Patel then realized he was robbed and approached the police station and registered a complaint against Jaiswar.

"After registering the case under various sections of IPC including section 408 (Criminal breach of trust by clerk or servant), a team was sent to the accused's native village. After looking for him in various places, they finally caught him at one of his relative's house and brought him back to Mumbai yesterday," said a police official from Kandivli police station.

"Our officers have recovered Rs 17 lakh from the accused possession after he confessed to the crime. He was produced before the court and remanded police custody till 25 June," said DCP Sangramshingh Nishandar from Zone XII.

