Two arrested for stealing laptop from car in Delhi

According to the police, the two accused stole a laptop bag from the vehicle by breaking a window pane and fled from the spot

On Wednesday, the Delhi Police arrested two men from southeast Delhi's Pul Prahladpur area for allegedly stealing a laptop from a car by breaking its window panes and puncturing its tyres. On Tuesday, when the victim was returning home in his car, two bike-borne men pointed out at the tyres of his car near Lal Kuan foot bridge.

The victim got down from his car to inspect the tyres and found them to be deflated. By that time, the two accused stole a laptop bag from the vehicle by breaking a window pane and fled, Deputy Commissioner of Police (southeast) Chinmoy Biswal said.

The victim alerted a patrolling team about the incident, following which the two accused, Sahil and Mahesh, were nabbed after a chase, the officer said, adding the stolen laptop and the motorcycle were recovered from them.

In a similar incident, the Dindoshi police in Mumbai arrested a 36-year-old mechanical engineer for stealing laptops from a girls' hostel in Goregaon last month. Faizal Faiz Ahmed Chitte is a mechanical engineer who worked as a service advisor in the Bajaj Kawasaki showroom in Jogeshwari.

The company had allegedly fired him citing his drug addiction. Chitte has been jobless for the past six months and got into stealing to fund his addiction, the police said. Having planned one such robbery, Chitte entered Vijay Shree Gopal Khetan Girls Hostel on April 26 and fled with two laptops. With around 10 to 15 girls residing in the hostel, most of them are students.

The girl whose laptop went missing was away for an exam. She got to know of the theft only on her return but found no answers with the security guard of the hostel or her friends. When she checked the CCTV footage of the area, she saw the accused exiting the premises with the laptops and thus registered a complaint, a police official from Dindoshi police station said.

The accused was traced on Sunday while he was selling the stolen laptop. The buyer had tipped the police about the incident thus leading them to Chitte. The father of the accused is an ex-Army officer and lives with the family in Malad, police inspector Ganesh Pawar informed.

