Two arrested for trying to extort woman, 182 sex clips recovered

The Kolkata police on Wednesday arrested two members of prominent business families for allegedly extorting money from women after they shot intimate moments with them on video and threatened to make it public. Officials said that a cook employed by one of the families was also arrested and so far, the police have found video grabs of 182 women in the three-month investigation, a Times of India report read.

The three accused Aditya Aggarwal, Anish Loharuka and the cook Kailash Yadav were produced in a local court and sent to judicial custody till next Thursday. They were accused of demanding Rs10 lakh from one of the victims. Aggarwal's family owns an ethnic wear retail chain, while Loharuka's family owns multiple hotels in the city.

The report said that joint commissioner of police (crime) Murlidhar Sharma confirmed the arrests. Officials said that the two would "enter into relationships with women and record intimate moments".

A file in Loharuka's laptop was sent to the forensic lab and they found 182 folders, each with videos of a different woman in "positions of intimacy", an official said. The report added that the clippings date back to 2013. Last year, the two accused met the cook Yadav who would threaten women to release their videos if they did not give money, officials were quoted as saying.

"The interrogation of the two prime accused revealed that they would befriend women and call them to different locations where cameras seemed to have been pre-arranged to film intimate moments. They developed a data bank of these videos and began to extort money around a year ago. In one case, they decided to extort Rs 5 lakh from a girl by convincing Yadav to call her up. The victim initially paid up. But then they demanded Rs 10 lakh more, prompting her to approach the cyber cell," an official involved in the investigation was quoted in the report as saying.

The incident happened last November, but the police said that they traced several calls and WhatsApp messages between Yadav and the complainant in the last three months.

