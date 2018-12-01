Two arrested with 2 kg charas in Uttar Pardesh

crime

Representational picture

Two people have been arrested with 2 kg charas in Bharsi village of Shamli district, police said Saturday.

The accused, Mehtab and Nausgad, were arrested Friday evening, they said. A case has been registered against the accused under the Narcotic Drugs and Psychotropic Substances (NDPS) Act and they have been arrested, a police official said.

