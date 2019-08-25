Two arrested with 750 grams of brown sugar in West Bengal's Siliguri

crime

The two accused were nabbed when they were trying to smuggle brown sugar in West Bengal's Siliguri district

On Sunday, the 41st Battalion of Sashastra Seema Bal (SSB) arrested two men for illegally transporting brown sugar from the Khoribari area of Siliguri in West Bengal. The SSB officials seized over 750 grams of brown sugar from their possession.

West Bengal: 41st Battalion of Sashastra Seema Bal (SSB) arrested two persons and seized over 750 gm of suspected brown sugar from their possession in Khoribari, Siliguri, yesterday. pic.twitter.com/NFrFIY42X0 — ANI (@ANI) August 25, 2019

According to the police investigation, the two accused were nabbed when they were trying to smuggle brown sugar in West Bengal's Siliguri district. Further investigation is underway.

In a similar incident, officials of the Directorate of Revenue Intelligence (DRI) arrested two persons and seized about 650 grams of brown sugar valued at Rs 65 lakh, in Manipur. Acting on a tip-off, the team of DRI with the help of Assam Rifles intercepted a vehicle at Manipur's Khudengthabi and arrested the two accused.

The officials seized 50 polythene packets filled with light brown powder from a carton which was kept in the boot of the vehicle. The arrested accused were identified as Johny Kom, the driver of the vehicle and Jang Khomang Haokip, the car's owner. The two accused were produced before the Chief Judicial Magistrate, Chandel (Manipur), who had remanded them to judicial custody.

With inputs from ANI

