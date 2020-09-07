Two BKI ultras arrested by Delhi police, arms and ammunition seized

This picture has been used for representational purpose only

The Delhi Police Special Cell said on Monday that it arrested two members of Babbar Khalsa International (BKI), identified as Bhupender alias Dilawar Singh and Kulwant Singh, after a brief exchange of fire in the national capital.

"Six pistols and 40 cartridges were seized from their possession," said Special Cell DCP PS Kushwah.

The two alleged terrorists of the banned Sikh outfit, who hail from Ludhiana, were also wanted in some cases in Punjab, Delhi Police said.

Police is now interrogating them to know about their terror plans.

