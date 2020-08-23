Two booked for pelting stones at house of COVID-19 patients in Kerala

A case was registered against two unidentified persons for allegedly pelting stones at a house of COVID-19 patients in Alappuzha on Saturday morning. Two people reached on a bike and pelted stones at the house of a family whose five members have tested positive for coronavirus.



Four persons were hospitalized earlier and the fifth member was waiting for an ambulance when the incident took place. Kerala confirmed 2,172 new COVID-19 cases on Saturday, according to the state Health Minister KK Shailaja.



"Of this, 1,964 are cases of local transmission and the source of infection in 153 was not traceable. As many as 52 cases are those who came back from overseas while 102 are from other states," she said.

