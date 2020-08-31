Two brothers drown in Bhiwandi's Kamwari river while fishing

Two young brothers tragically drowned in the Kamwari river in Bhivandi on Saturday afternoon. The incident took place right in front of their mother while they were fishing.

According to the police, one of the men was standing at the edge of the river and lost control and fell into the water. His brother dived in immediately to save him but both were washed away in the rough weather. The deceased have been identified as Shahbaz Ansari, 24, and Shah Aalam Ansari, 21.

The Bhiwandi police said the Ansaris live in Bhandup and used to visit their second home in Bhiwandi on weekends. "Neither of the brothers knew how to swim," said Ram Bhalsing, senior PI Bhivandi Taluka police station.

"The mother started screaming for help, but by the time locals reached there and jumped into the river they had already been washed away. The fire brigade team launched a search operation and found the body of Shah Aalam around 8pm on Saturday. His brother's body was found on Sunday morning," Bhalsing added.

The elder brother was working with a private company while the younger one was pursuing a hotel management course from Mumbai University.

